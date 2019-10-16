Google has discontinued its AI-powered Clips camera

Google has removed its AI-powered Clips camera from the Google Store.
Speaking to Engadget, a Google spokesperson confirmed that Clips owners will continue to receive updates until 2021, at which time support will cease.
Notably, Clips never made its way to Canada and seemingly struggled to make a splash in the U.S. since launching in January 2018.
In practice, the camera was intended to use AI to automatically capture and record footage of something or someone notable — like a baby’s first steps or dog playing with a toy — that the user might have otherwise missed.
However, Clips’ $250 USD ($330 CAD) price tag coupled with reports of unpredictable and spotty capture functionality seemed to hamper the camera’s success.
In its original review, The Verge said the camera was a hassle to use. Similarly, Cnet said only about a dozen Clips photos out of more than 500 ended up being something the reviewer would want to use.
Clips isn’t the only device taken off the Google Store; the first-gen Pixel Buds have been removed. However, a new wireless pair of the headphones were revealed shortly before.
Additionally, Google has removed its Daydream View VR headset from the Google Store.
Via: Engadget
