At launch, the Stadia controller will only work wirelessly with a Chromecast Ultra and TV

Google recently announced that Stadia is officially launching on November 19th. Alongside that announcement, the Mountain View, California-based company revealed that the Stadia controller’s wireless play will only work with the Chromecast Ultra at launch.
In a video titled “What is Stadia and How it Works – Everything You Need To Know Before Launch,” Google showcased the different ways to use Stadia, but it also had a disclaimer that stated, “At launch, wireless play with the Stadia controller is only available on TV using a Chromecast Ultra.”
This means anyone who wants to play Stadia on their smartphone or a desktop with Chrome will require a wired connection. To play wirelessly, you’ll need to be using a TV and Chromecast Ultra.
What’s odd is that the Stadia controller in the Founder and Premiere Edition bundles only include a USB-A to USB-C cable. This will work with most laptops, but not for Pixel 4 or Pixel 3 users; they will need either an adapter or their own USB-C cable.
The video does specifically state “at launch,” so wireless play will eventually come to laptops, smartphones and tablets. However, it’s unclear how long users will need to wait.
At launch, the only way for gamers to enjoy Stadia is the $169.99 CAD Founder’s Edition. The Founder’s Edition includes the Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, three months of the 4K/60fps-supported Stadia Pro subscription and more.
