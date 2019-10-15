Uber lays off 350 employees mostly based across U.S., Canada

Uber has laid off 350 employees across different departments within the company, which it says is the third and final phase of layoffs that began earlier this year.
The company’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees in an email that affected persons are from Eats, performance marketing, advanced technologies group and recruiting. Some from various teams in the global rides and platform department are also getting laid off. The email also noted that some employees might be relocated.
“Days like today are tough for us all, and the ELT and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won’t need or have another day like this ahead of us,” Khosrowshahi said in the email, which was obtained by TechCrunch.
“We will all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work: identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren’t being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow.”
TechCrunch reported that these layoffs represent about one percent of the company and they come about a month after Uber laid off 435 employees from product and engineering teams and less than three months after it laid off 400 people from marketing.
More than 70 percent of those affected in this round of layoffs are based in the U.S. and Canada, TechCrunch noted. Uber has let those employees know on October 14th.
“As you know, over the past few months, our leaders have looked carefully at their teams to ensure our organizations are structured for success for the next few years,” Khosrowshahi wrote. “This has resulted in difficult but necessary changes to ensure we have the right people in the right roles in the right locations, and that we’re always holding ourselves accountable to top performance.”
Source: TechCrunch
Comments