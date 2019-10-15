Here’s how to watch Google’s October 15 Pixel 4 event

Google is hosting its highly anticipated ‘Made by Google’ keynote on October 15th where the tech giant is expected to reveal a number of new devices.
We’ll get a glimpse of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Google could also finally bring its Next Hub Max to Canada, as well as reveal a successor to its Google Wifi mesh router.
Check out MobileSyrup‘s story examining all of the leaks and rumours that have appeared over the last few months ahead of the event.
The event begins at 10am EST/7am PST and can be livestreamed on YouTube. MobileSyrup will be at the keynote bringing you all the news directly from the event.
When you visit the YouTube page right now, you can set a reminder for the event that will notify you 20 minutes before the keynote begins.
