Best Buy Canada leaks Pixel 4 specs and features

We’ve seen a ton of Pixel 4 leaks thus far, but Best Buy Canada has brought it up to a whole new level by leaking its pre-order page for Google’s new phone.
It looks like Best Buy Canada is going to sell the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in both white and black.
You can only pre-order the 64GB model from Best Buy Canada, the leaked orange version of the phone doesn’t seem to be available from the Canadian retailer.
When you pre-order the phone from Best Buy, you need to place a $50 deposit down. The website says this is refundable if you change your mind. If you do decide to buy the phone when it comes out, the $50 will go towards the cost of the device.
Take note, when you pre-order from Best Buy you can only get the handset on a two-year contract from either; Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin, Telus or Koodo.
There is no mention of the phone’s full retail price on the website yet, but notable tech leaker Evan Blass recently shared the Canadian retail prices.
The page is still live at the time of writing if you want to check it out.
Update 12/10/2019 1:57 PM ET: Best Buy Canada has taken down the site.
Source: Best Buy Canada
