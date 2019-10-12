Nomad, the smartphone accessory maker, has started teasing a new charger called the Base Station Pro that can charge devices in any layout.
This is an exciting charger since Apple promised a charger like this called AirPower but then cancelled the product after it failed to make it work.
Now, it seems as if a company called Aira has discovered a way to make it work. The company says that it’s developed a technology called ‘FreePower.’ This uses an 18 coil matrix so users can place their phone or other wirelessly chargeable devices anywhere on the pad. When users place their device on the charging pad, it dynamically locates their phone and directs power to that coil.
In addition to being able to place a device anywhere on the charger, it can also charge three devices at one time, according to Nomad’s website.
The device is up on Nomad’s website, but there is currently no release date for the product.
Based on Apple’s inability to bring a product like this to market, its exciting that Aira and Nomad are bringing a product like this to market, but it might be worth waiting for reviews since no one has been able to make this product before.
Source: Nomad
