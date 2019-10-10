eSight expands Canadian access to assistive device for vision loss

Canadian based vision technology company, eSight, has announced that it will expand access to its advanced assistive device.
The device, which is called eSight 3, allows people who have vision loss to be able to see clearly.
Starting October 10th, the eSight 3 will be available for purchase at five different CNIB locations in Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.
The eSight 3 was recently recognized as a “Top Innovation” by Time Magazine.
“With greater access to eSight, many individuals will have opportunities they never before thought possible – to see the faces of their loved ones, to return to work, to perform better in school, to rediscover hobbies and feel more confident in new environments,” said John M. Rafferty, the president and CEO of the CNIB Foundation, in a press release.
The two organizations are going to continue to work together to make the product available to even more Canadians in the next 12 months.
The eSight 3 is currently listed for $7,750 CAD on the company website.
Source: eSight
Comments