Opera adds tracking protection, new ‘Snapshot’ tool in browser update

Opera is launching a new update for its Chromium-based web browser that will bring better privacy along with new, fun features.
Opera says that its new tracking protection feature will help keep users’ activity private while also speeding up browsing. While it comes off by default, users can quickly turn on the tracker blocker in the settings menu.
Once on, Opera displays a shield icon in the address bar. Users can click the shield to see the number of trackers the browser blocked. Additionally, users can disable tracking protection on a per-site basis.
Opera claims that using tracking protection can increase browsing speed by up to 20 percent. Further, if users run Opera’s built-in ad blocker, speeds can increase up to 23 percent.
Opera isn’t the only browser to add tracking protection features. Mozilla added tracking protection to its Firefox browser and Apple did the same with Safari.
Aside from the tracking protection, the Opera update includes the refreshed ‘Snapshot’ tool. It lets users take a screenshot of any website and edit it, copy it or paste it.
Additionally, Snapshot lets users save a website as a PDF or capture the entire page to the bottom. Then users can crop out part of a website and capture that.
The update should be available as part of Opera 64 starting now. You can grab it for free through the update tool in the Opera browser.
