Here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in Canada

Yass queen.
Now that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has finally premiered, you might be worried that you can’t watch the show in Canada.
Canadian ‘hennies,’ don’t fret, we can support our queen Crystal (né au Québec) in a variety of ways.
You can access Drag Race UK through the base $9.99 CAD subscription of Bell’s Crave streaming service.
Unfortunately, there’s no way to download the show to watch offline.
There’s also the app OutTV. The platform provides all the drag you could ever want, including Drag Race All Stars and Dragula. There’s also a free 30-day subscription with OutTV.
If you already have Prime Video, OutTV is a Prime Channel as well. This means you can access the platform from the Prime Video app if you don’t want to download an additional app. OutTV is $4.19 (including tax) per month.
New episodes are available at 4pm ET each Thursday.
Now hennies, if you’re not excited for Drag Race UK, Drag Race Canada will be on the exact same streaming services when it premieres.
While RuPaul is the host of the series, the judges are Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.
“Ladies and gentleman, start your engines and may the best woman win!”
