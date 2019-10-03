Business
Oct 3, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Ryerson University’s Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst has announced that it is now accepting applications for its Accelerated Cybersecurity Training Program.

The program is dedicated towards women, new Canadians and displaced workers. It’s a 20-week intensive program that aims to give people with diverse backgrounds skills to excel in the cybersecurity sector.

It aims to help people who have lost their jobs as a result of technology disruption.

The program consists of technical training along with classes on business skills. The courses are taught by experts and are delivered through online and in-class learning.

Acceptance into the program does not require any prior technology experience, as it aims to build skills from the ground up.

The fees for the program are covered by support from the Government of Canada, Rogers, RBC, and the City of Brampton. Those who are accepted into the program are just required to pay a $500 CAD registration fee.

The program has two starting points in February and April of 2020. The classes will be held at the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst Training Centre, which is scheduled to open in Brampton later this year.

The application for the program can be found here.

Source: Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

