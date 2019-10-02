Kill your procrastination and maintain focus with this $13 6-app bundle

“Procrastination is the death of opportunity.” We’ve all heard this quote before, yet when it comes down to it, the mountain of work ahead of us seems impossible to chip away at. As a result, we don’t even have the motivation to tackle the easiest tasks before us, but what if you had the right tools to manage your time and efficiency? Luckily, this $13.22 app bundle has exactly what you’re looking for.
The Xwavesoft Productivity Mac Bundle features 6 powerful apps that’ll help you focus on your work and manage your time efficiently. The bundle includes Be Focused, an app that lets you manage tasks and track your progress on each task, which will give provide a sense of achievement whenever you cross something off your list. Be Focused can also be integrated with Focus Matrix, the second app in this bundle which syncs your tasks with a calendar so that you’ll know which projects to prioritize. Additionally, this bundle includes Cloud Outliner, which gives you an easy way to organize your notes and ideas.
It’s easy to procrastinate when your mountain of work seems unclimbable, but this 6-app bundle can help you manage your time and start climbing. Be Focused, Focus Matrix, Cloud Outliner and more can be found in the Xwavesoft Productivity Mac Bundle, which is available now for just $13.22 CAD [$9.99 USD], or 75% off.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!
Prices subject to change.
Comments