Prepare for the AWS cert exams and advance your IT career with this $13 bundle

The demand for certified cloud architects has risen tremendously as more businesses migrate to cloud computing to handle their network infrastructure. As such, if you’re currently in IT, one of the best ways to advance in your career is by earning a certification for one of these services. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is currently the most popular cloud service provider on the market, and this $13.24 bundle will show you how to prepare for your AWS certification exams.
The AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Bundle features over 14 hours of video content that’ll help you prepare for the cert exams. This includes 106 lectures, 7 full-length mock exams, and over 10 quizzes per section. If you have burning questions about a particular question or subject, this bundle also provides full support for any queries related to the exams. Finally, by purchasing this bundle, you’ll be granted access to test your knowledge on the AWS environment.
Cloud computing is the future of IT, and if you want to advance your career as a cloud architect, this $13.24 CAD ($9.99 USD) AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Bundle will show you how.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!
Prices subject to change.
Comments