Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 16 — 22]

Amazon Prime Video
Five Feet Apart
Two young patients with cystic fibrosis try to maintain a relationship even though they’re told to stay apart.
Five Feet Apart was directed by Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) and stars Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen), Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), Moisés Arias (Hannah Montana) and Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals).
Original theatrical release date: March 15th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 19th, 2019
Genre: Romantic drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent
Crave
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4)
A group of ragtag time-traveling superheroes must team up with occult detective John Constantine to stop an impending supernatural threat.
The series is an adaptation of DC Comics set in the Arrowverse of DC TV shows and stars an ensemble cast that includes Caity Lotz (Mad Men), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break), Nick Zano (What I Like About You) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).
It’s worth noting that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow films in Vancouver alongside sister series Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.
Original TV broadcast run: October 2018 to May 2019 (The CW/CTV)
Crave release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Drama, fantasy, sci-fi
Runtime: 16 episodes (42 to 45 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent
Stream DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season here.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Emmet Brickowski must embark on a spacefaring journey to save his friends from the Lego Duplo invaders.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part was directed by Mike Mitchell (Trolls) and features the voices of Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2), Toronto-born Will Arnett (Arrested Development) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).
Original theatrical release date: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Crave release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Comedy, family
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85 percent
Stream The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Roast of Alec Baldwin
Various celebrities take comedic shots at Academy Award nominee actor Alec Baldwin (30 Rock).
The special was hosted by Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and features appearances from such stars as Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver), Nikki Glaser (Not Safe with Nikki Glaser), Caitlyn Jenner (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) and Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live).
Original TV broadcast date: September 15th, 2019 (Comedy Central)
Crave release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Roast of Alec Baldwin here.
Netflix
Between Two Ferns: The Movie [Netflix Original]
Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) hits the road to interview various celebrities in this feature-length version of his popular online talk show series.
Between Two Ferns: The Movie was directed by Scott Aukerman (Mr. Show) and features a variety of famous guests, including Toronto-raised Keanu Reeves (John Wick), “honourary Canadian” Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Will Ferrell (Anchorman) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).
Netflix Canada release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent
Stream Between Two Ferns: The Movie here.
Criminal [Netflix Original]
Netflix has released four related police procedurals mini-series spanning four different countries: Criminal: United Kingdom, Criminal: France, Criminal: Spain and Criminal: Germany.
The shows each have a different language and story but are all connected by the same creative team of George Kay (Killing Eve) and Jim Field Smith (Butter) and focus on the premise of police officers interrogating suspects.
Some of the stars across all four series include David Tennant (Doctor Who), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Emma Suárez (Julieta), Nina Hoss (Phoenix) and Margot Bancilon (Ami-ami).
Netflix Canada release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Drama, police procedural
Runtime: 12 episodes (three per mini-series) at around 44 minutes each
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent (UK, no score yet for France, Germany or Spain)
Stream Criminal: United Kingdom here, Criminal: France here, Criminal: Germany here and Criminal: Spain here.
Disenchantment Part 2 [Netflix Original]
In the second season of The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s Disenchantment, alcoholic princess Bean must travel through hell to save a friend, discover her magical destiny and help restore her father’s kingdom.
The series features the voices of Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show), Nat Faxon (The Descendants), John DiMaggio (Futurama) and Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons).
Netflix Canada release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
Stream Disenchantment Part 2 here.
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates [Netflix Original]
This documentary takes a deep dive into the influences and aspirations of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.
The film was directed by Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth).
Netflix Canada release date: September 20th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Three parts (51 to 56 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates here.
