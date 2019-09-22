Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Apple Watch Series 5 Review: Watch of the future
- OnePlus officially reveals the OnePlus 7T design
- Rogers partners with AT&T to expand LTE-M coverage in the U.S., launches NB-IoT
- Three new Facebook Portal smart displays launch in Canada
- Super Channel accuses 4 retailers of selling devices to customers that enable piracy
- Canada takes Apple Arcade launch by storm with Skate City, Where Cards Fall, Spek and more
- Google’s upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event is on October 15
- iPhone 11 Review: The iPhone for everyone
- Telus partners with AT&T to expand LTE-M coverage in the United States
- Bell partners with AT&T to expand LTE-M coverage in the United States
- Huawei officially unveils Mate 30 Pro
- Sonos Move Review: Taking the music with you
- Northwestel, Bell connect all 25 Nunavut communities to internet and LTE
- Distributel to increase home internet speeds at no extra cost after CRTC ruling
- Telus launches Internet of Things Shop for businesses
