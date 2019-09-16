SkipTheDishes reveals Canada’s ordering habits alongside ‘honourary Canadian’ Jon Hamm

SkipTheDishes has released a new ad titled ‘Canada is So in Right Now’ featuring Mad Men star Jon Hamm.
The ad has the Emmy Award-winning actor playing himself as an “honourary Canadian” who talks about his favourite aspects of Canada while wearing a maple leaf sweater.
Skip aired its first ad with Hamm during last October’s NHL season opener and ran a subsequent ad during the Super Bowl in February.
Alongside the ad, Skip has revealed a few new statistics regarding its Canadian customers’ ordering habits this year:
- Albertans have ordered the most Montreal smoked meat sandwiches and tourtiere
- British Columbians have ordered almost 300,000 individual Timbits, which works out to about 1,250 Timbits ordered each day
- Calgary has Canada’s most active SkipTheDishes user, with 735 orders placed between January and September (an average of three orders each day)
- Canada’s largest single Skip order was placed in Toronto, cost $4004 and consisted of nothing but beef
- Ontarians have placed nearly 650,000 orders for poutine so far, making the province on track to have about one million poutine orders on Skip alone by 2020
SkipTheDishes is available on Android, iOS and the web.
Source: SkipTheDishes
