Latest Xbox sale takes up to 80 percent off a variety of indie games

Microsoft’s latest Xbox digital game sale discounts dozens of indie games by up to 80 percent.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Cuphead — $23.39 or $20.79 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $25.99)
- Forced — $8.99 or $2.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $14.99)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $9.74 0r $3.74 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $14.99)
- Nidhogg 2 — $11.24 or $7.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $14.99)
- Overcooked! — $11.89 or $5.60 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $16.99)
- Rocket League — $21.27 or $15.95 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $26.59)
It’s worth noting that Cuphead was developed by Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, while Guacamelee! comes out of Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios.
The deals run until September 16th. The full list of offers can be found here.
Image credit: Studio MDHR
