Latest Xbox sale takes up to 80 percent off a variety of indie games

Sep 12, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Cuphead revival

Microsoft’s latest Xbox digital game sale discounts dozens of indie games by up to 80 percent.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

It’s worth noting that Cuphead was developed by Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, while Guacamelee! comes out of Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios.

The deals run until September 16th. The full list of offers can be found here.

Image credit: Studio MDHR

