Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders suggest seven cameras, no volume buttons

Huawei will announce the Mate 30 series on September 19th in Munich, Germany.
However, ahead of the phone’s launch, Pricebaba collaborated with OnLeaks’ (@OnLeaks) on 5K renders and a 360-video of the Mate 30 Pro.
The renders are based on factory CAD designs, and as always, might not be 100 percent accurate.
As I told you earlier, I didn't want to share this one but because of high popular demand… #HuaweiMate30Pro 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over at @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/nGAvyiS4M2 pic.twitter.com/TB3cUO8wbC
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 4, 2019
The Mate 30 Pro will reportedly feature a circular quad-camera module on the rear. As some have pointed out, it sort of looks like a washing machine. To the left of the four shooters, Huawei placed a dual-LED flash and Leica branding.
Included within the quad-camera module is a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4-f/1.6. The secondary 40-megapixel camera features a 120-degree wide-angle lens. There’s also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom and a 3D time-of-flight sensor.
The Mate 30 Pro will feature a ‘waterfall’ display, according to the leak, with the display curving over both edges far more than Huawei’s previous handsets. OnLeaks estimates the phone will also sport a 6.6-inch display.
While Huawei ditched the iPhone-X style notch in favour of the waterdrop style with the P30 Pro, it appears the company will bring it back for the Mate 30 Pro. The wide notch reportedly houses three selfie shooters and several other sensors. Likely the Mate 30 Pro will sport some sort of facial recognition hardware as well but will lack hand gestures like Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 series.
This means in total the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature seven cameras.
The leak also suggests the Mate 30 Pro will lack physical volume buttons and feature a touch-sensitive area above the power button. This touch-sensitive area reportedly requires the user to slide their finger up and down to adjust the volume.
Additionally, the phone is rumoured to sport an infrared blaster to change TV channels.
Spec-wise the Mate 30 Pro will feature a Kirin 990 chipset that is rumoured to sport a built-in 5G modem, alongside 25W wireless charging, wired 55W charging and a 4,500mAh battery.
OnLeaks didn’t speculate about the phone’s RAM or storage configurations.
While the hardware seems impressive, a recent report indicates that Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will lack the licensed version of Android. This means the phone won’t feature Google’s apps and services since it won’t have access to the Play Store.
Due to this, it’s possible the handset will run Huawei’s own HarmonyOS or will sport Android via Google’s Android Open Source Project.
However, similar to most leaks, one should take this with a grain of salt. Huawei will officially launch the Mate 30 series in a little more than two weeks.
Image Credit: Pricebaba
