Apple’s 2020 iPhone will reportedly feature significant redesign

The last major redesign of Apple’s smartphone arrived with 2017’s iPhone X.
The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the company’s 2018 smartphones, featured a look that stuck closely to the devices’ predecessor. However, it looks like the now-familiar look of Apple’s iPhone could finally change significantly in 2020 if a new report is accurate.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has plans to launch an “all-new form factor design” with next year’s iPhone.
Kuo doesn’t go into specifics regarding what is set to be different about the 2020 iPhone beyond the fact that it will be available in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Past rumours have suggested that Apple’s 2020 iPhone will feature 5G-connectivity, though the next-generation of wireless technology likely won’t be available in Canada until 2021.
In Kuo’s investor’s note, the analyst says that Apple’s 2020 iPhone will drive sales to “new highs.”
Apple is set to reveal its 2019 iPhone line up during its fall hardware keynote on September 10th. At the event the tech giant is expected to reveal successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, as well possibly a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device and a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro.
MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s event covering all of the Canadian news from the tech giant’s keynote.
