Apple responds to Google’s Project Zero iPhone hack report, says it’s ‘striking fear’

Apple says Google is “stroking fear among all iPhone users” after the search giant released a report revealing vulnerabilities that affected the phones over the course of two years.
The Cupertino, California-based company said that because Google’s report was released six months after iOS patches were released it created a “false impression of ‘mass exploitation’ to ‘monitor the private activities of entire populations in real-time.”
It also indicated that websites under attack were only operational for a brief period of about two months, not the two years Google indicated.
“We fixed the vulnerabilities in question in February — working extremely quickly to resolve the issue just 10 days after we learned about it. When Google approached us, we were already in the process of fixing the exploited bugs,” the release said.
A Google Bug hunting team called Project Zero discovered the vulnerabilities. A report released by the team on July 31st said a total of 14 security flaws were uncovered in iOS 12.4. The hackers were able to access messages from encrypted services like WhatsApp, iMessage, Gmail and Signal.
Apple’s press release added that it is constantly fixing its operating system and ensuring security comes first.
“Our product security teams around the world are constantly iterating to introduce new protections and patch vulnerabilities as soon as they’re found. We will never stop our tireless work to keep our users safe,” said Apple in a statement.
Source: Apple
