Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now available in Canada

Aug 23, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now available in Canada.

The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $1,259 CAD outright and is exclusive to Best Buy and Samsung Stores. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, starts at $1,459.

The Note 10 is available in ‘Aura Black’ and ‘Aura White,’ while the Note 10+ comes in ‘Aura Glow,’ ‘Aura White’ and ‘Aura Black.’

Videotron

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $279.95 on a $125/month plan at Videotron.

Bell

The Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $579.99 on a two-year Premium Plus plan.

On a two-year Premium plan, the phone cost $779.99.

Outright Bell is selling the handset is selling it for $1,699.99.

Telus

With the Bring-it-Back program, you can grab the handset for $0 then pay a rate of $53.33 per month.

On a two-year contract, you can get the Note 10+ starting at $400.

Outright the phone cost $1,725.

Rogers

Rogers lets customers pay $0 upfront and pay $60.42 per month with its Edge Financing.

On a two-year contract, customers can pay starting at $490 upfront. There are also options to pay $730 and $979 upfront at varying monthly prices.

Rogers is selling the device outright for $1,450.

Freedom Mobile

Freedom is selling the Note 10+ from $0 to $1460.

Those interested can choose the upfront price and that’ll determine how much you pay monthly.

SaskTel

SaskTel is offering three different price points to pick up the new phone. You can get it for $0 upfront and pay $45 per pay period. The other two-year contract is $699 upfront and costs $10 per pay period, or $899 upfront on a two-year contract.

The prairie carrier is selling the phone Note 10+ outright for $1,459.99.

Fido

At Fido, you can grab the device at a two-year contract starting at $490 upfront. Other two-year contracts include $730, $970, $1,090 and $1,210.

Outright the phone cost $1,450.

Koodo

Koodo has a similar plan to Telus’ since its outright price is $1,725.

On a two-year contract, you can get the phone from either $980, $1,100 or $1,220.

Eastlink

East Coast regional carrier Eastlink is selling the device for $0 upfront.

