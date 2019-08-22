Transport Canada testing new Alexa ‘vehicle recall’ service

News
"Hey Alexa, open vehicle recalls"

Aug 22, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Amazon Alexa

Soon, you’ll be able to say “Hey Alexa, open vehicle recalls” to check automotive information.

Transport Canada is experimenting with an Amazon Alexa service that allows Canadians to audibly hear any vehicle recalls.

After prompting Alexa to initiate the service, you’re then asked for your car make and model to inform users whether there are any new or pre-existing recalls for that specific vehicle.

This service is one of the first uses of voice assistance that the Government of Canada has thoroughly invested in.

The pilot project is due to run for six months and is already accessible through the Alexa app.

Source: Transport Canada

