Huawei’s next chipset is called the Kirin 990 and releases early September

As Huawei gets closer to the perspective launch window of the Mate 30, it’s starting to hint at its next chipset, the Kirin 990.
The Chinese company often reveals the next Kirin chip before the launch of the Mate series of phones in the fall.
While the Mate 20 and 20 Pro arrived on October 16th last year, it’s expected that the new Kirin chipset is going to launch at Huawei’s IFA event in Berlin. The Kirin 990 teaser video says this will be on September 6th, 2019.
The teaser mentions 5G so it’s expected that the new chip is going to support the faster wireless standard.
Beyond that, a few leaks and rumours are leading up to the chips release. Huawei is supposedly building the chip in the 7nm standard. It’s also been reported that the chip will allow Huawei’s phones to record video in 4K while at 60fps.
Source: Huawei, Android Authority
