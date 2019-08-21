News
PREVIOUS

Trump accuses Google of manipulating search results during 2016 U.S. election

Aug 21, 2019

12:05 PM EDT

0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing Google of manipulating the 2016 United States election in favour of his rival Hilary Clinton.

In a tweet on August 19th, Trump indicated that the search giant “manipulated from 2.6 to 16 million votes.” for Clinton.

He added that “Google should be sued.”

It is possible the numbers Trump cited were likely in reference to psychologist Robert Epstein’s research, which was revealed during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July. Epstein indicated that he had found a pro-Clinton bias in Google’s search algorithm, Android Central reported.

A Google spokesperson released the following statement regarding the acquisition:

“This researcher’s inaccurate claim has been debunked since it was made in 2016. As we stated then, we have never re-ranked or altered search results to manipulate political sentiment. Our goal is to always provide people with access to high quality, relevant information for their queries, without regard to political viewpoint.”

Image Credit: White House (Flickr)

Source: Android Central

Related Articles

Business

Jun 17, 2019

9:23 AM EDT

Huawei founder says company could loose nearly $40 billion CAD revenue loss due to Trump ban

News

Aug 21, 2019

10:26 AM EDT

Google getting rid of ability to gift Play Music subscriptions soon

News

Aug 19, 2019

8:27 AM EDT

Trump says Cook makes ‘compelling argument’ that tariffs on China will affect Apple

News

Aug 19, 2019

6:39 PM EDT

Google adds Playmoji for front-facing camera on Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Comments