First, it was delayed to the summer, then to September.
Now it seems that the foldable Huawei Mate X’s release is delayed again to November.
TechRadar reported that the $2,600 USD (about $3,400 CAD) foldable phone is unlikely to launch before November, but the Shenzhen, China-based company is confident in releasing the device before this year ends. Huawei didn’t give a reason for the delay, according to TechRadar.
In May, Huawei Canada told MobileSyrup that the company planned to delay the launch of the Mate X in Canada to ensure it could deliver a high-quality handset.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei to find out if the Mate X’s release had also been delayed in Canada.
Source: TechRadar
