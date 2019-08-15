News
Huawei Mate X release date delayed again to November

First, it was delayed to the summer, then to September.

Now it seems that the foldable Huawei Mate X’s release is delayed again to November.

TechRadar reported that the $2,600 USD (about $3,400 CAD) foldable phone is unlikely to launch before November, but the Shenzhen, China-based company is confident in releasing the device before this year ends. Huawei didn’t give a reason for the delay, according to TechRadar.

In May, Huawei Canada told MobileSyrup that the company planned to delay the launch of the Mate X in Canada to ensure it could deliver a high-quality handset.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Huawei to find out if the Mate X’s release had also been delayed in Canada.

Source: TechRadar

