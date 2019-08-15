Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats delivery service now live in Canada

Last month, Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats announced a partnership that would see your daily jolt of caffeine be delivered to you.
At the time, both companies stated the rollout would happen sometime ‘this summer.” Well, with a few weeks to go, those in various locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan can now order Starbucks directly from the Uber Eats app with ‘Starbucks Delivers.’
The delivery charges range but on average it’s $0.49 to $2.49 to experience this door-to-door delivery service.
Starbucks also states that customers will receive their beverages and food in “unique packaging and beverage solutions… to ensure quality and experience of hot and cold menu items, which will be customizable.”
Uber Eats is available on Android and iOS.
Update: Here is the complete list of locations that Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats deliver:
Alberta:
- Airdrie
- Lethbridge
- Edmonton
- Red Deer
- Sherwood Park
- St. Albert
- Calgary
- British Columbia:
- Delta
- Langley
- Richmond
- South Surrey
- Surrey
- Saanich
- Victoria
- Burnaby
- Coquitlam
- Maple Ridge
- New Westminster
- North Vancouver
- Pitt Meadows
- Port Coquitlam
- Port Moody
- Vancouver
- West Vancouver
- Manitoba:
- Winnipeg
- Nova Scotia:
- Dartmouth
- Halifax
- Ontario:
- Ottawa
- Kanata
- Nepean
- North York
- Thunder Bay
- Brampton
- Etobicoke
- Scarborough
- Mississauga
- Kingston
- Orleans
- Ancaster
- Brantford
- Burlington
- Cambridge
- Dundas
- Guelph
- Halton Hills
- Hamilton
- Kitchener
- London
- Milton
- Niagara Falls
- Oakville
- Sarnia
- St. Catharines
- Stoney Creek
- Waterdown
- Waterloo
- Windsor
- Thornhill
- Bolton
- Vaughan
- Toronto
- Ajax
- Aurora
- Barrie
- Bowmanville
- Bradford
- Newmarket
- Oshawa
- Peterborough
- Pickering
- Richmond Hill
- Stouffville
- Whitby
- Kleinburg
- Markham
Saskatchewan:
- Saskatoon
Source: Uber Eats
