News
PREVIOUS|

Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats delivery service now live in Canada

Aug 15, 2019

7:56 AM EDT

0 comments

Last month, Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats announced a partnership that would see your daily jolt of caffeine be delivered to you.

At the time, both companies stated the rollout would happen sometime ‘this summer.” Well, with a few weeks to go, those in various locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan can now order Starbucks directly from the Uber Eats app with ‘Starbucks Delivers.’

The delivery charges range but on average it’s $0.49 to $2.49 to experience this door-to-door delivery service.

Starbucks also states that customers will receive their beverages and food in “unique packaging and beverage solutions… to ensure quality and experience of hot and cold menu items, which will be customizable.”

Uber Eats is available on Android and iOS.

Update: Here is the complete list of locations that Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats deliver:

Alberta:

  • Airdrie
  • Lethbridge
  • Edmonton
  • Red Deer
  • Sherwood Park
  • St. Albert
  • Calgary
  • British Columbia:
  • Delta
  • Langley
  • Richmond
  • South Surrey
  • Surrey
  • Saanich
  • Victoria
  • Burnaby
  • Coquitlam
  • Maple Ridge
  • New Westminster
  • North Vancouver
  • Pitt Meadows
  • Port Coquitlam
  • Port Moody
  • Vancouver
  • West Vancouver
  • Manitoba:
  • Winnipeg
  • Nova Scotia:
  • Dartmouth
  • Halifax
  • Ontario:
  • Ottawa
  • Kanata
  • Nepean
  • North York
  • Thunder Bay
  • Brampton
  • Etobicoke
  • Scarborough
  • Mississauga
  • Kingston
  • Orleans
  • Ancaster
  • Brantford
  • Burlington
  • Cambridge
  • Dundas
  • Guelph
  • Halton Hills
  • Hamilton
  • Kitchener
  • London
  • Milton
  • Niagara Falls
  • Oakville
  • Sarnia
  • St. Catharines
  • Stoney Creek
  • Waterdown
  • Waterloo
  • Windsor
  • Thornhill
  • Bolton
  • Vaughan
  • Toronto
  • Ajax
  • Aurora
  • Barrie
  • Bowmanville
  • Bradford
  • Newmarket
  • Oshawa
  • Peterborough
  • Pickering
  • Richmond Hill
  • Stouffville
  • Whitby
  • Kleinburg
  • Markham

Saskatchewan:

  • Saskatoon

Source: Uber Eats

Related Articles

News

Jul 16, 2019

1:14 PM EDT

Canadians will soon be able order Starbucks with Uber Eats

News

May 29, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

Uber Eats piloting ‘Pickup’ feature in Toronto

News

Jul 2, 2019

6:09 PM EDT

Uber Eats testing dine-in options in some cities

Comments