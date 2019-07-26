News
Huawei Mate X spotted looking a bit different than before

Huawei’s Mate X was spotted at the airport in the hands of Richard Yu, the China-based company’s CEO. Li Wei, the journalist who encountered the device, took pictures of the phone and posted them on Chinese social network Weibo.

The phone-tablet hybrid reportedly features a few changes since it was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.

The phone seems to have an extra camera on the rear that is reportedly a time of flight sensor for taking depth-sensing pictures.

Further, it looks like the strip that features the camera setup and the hinge now is texturized. Reportedly the button to enable the phone to fold is more substantial as well.

It’s unclear what else has changed about the device.

The Mate X was originally set to launch back in June but Huawei pushed back the device’s launch to improve the quality of the foldable smartphone, according to the company. Given the issues Samsung experienced with the Galaxy Fold, the delay makes sense. Samsung also pushed back the launch of its upcoming foldable phone a few weeks ago, although the device set for a September launch.

Huawei has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Mate X will launch in Canada.

