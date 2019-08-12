News
Federal government invests in EV charging station made from repurposed batteries in Manitoba

Aug 12, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

The Canadian government announced a $60,000 investment for the first-ever electric vehicle charging station at the Red River College campus in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A press release said that the charging station will “run on repurposed transit bus batteries,” and that the investment will “improve the performance and reduce the cost of operating the rapid charging station by using” the recycled batteries.

“This investment in clean energy technologies will help ensure that Canada remains a global leader in clean energy. The Government of Canada continues to work to reduce pollution, foster change in our transportation choices and live a cleaner planet for future generations,” Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in the release.

The funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure Program.

Source: Government of Canada

