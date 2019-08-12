News
Twitter may test out a new feature that will let users follow specific replies

Aug 12, 2019

12:48 PM EDT

Twitter app on iPhone

Twitter is testing out notifications for replies to a given Tweet so you can keep up with a conversation without having to refresh for new notifications.

In a Tweet, the social media company said “now you can get notifications when there’s a new reply to a Tweet you’re interested in,” adding that it is testing this new feature out for Android and iOS users.

Twitter Canada hasn’t determined a specific date as to when this will roll out for Canadian users and is in the testing stage right now.

Engadget noted that it’s not sure yet if this new feature will stay for users. It added that this new feature would be good for users that are following live-tweets, a debate, or even a Tweetstorm.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget

