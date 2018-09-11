‘Da Vinci’ is Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 codename: report

While Samsung only recently unveiled the Galaxy Note 9, The Bell, a South Korean publication, has already leaked the codename for the Galaxy Note 10: “Da Vinci”.
Da Vinci is an odd codename for a Note device considering the names Samsung has used in the past. The company codenamed the Note 9 ‘Crown‘ and the Note 8 ‘Great,’ neither of which are the names of a person.
The Bell’s report suggests that Samsung codenamed the phone after Leonardo Da Vinci, the famous Renaissance painter and inventor, to allude to improvements it plans to make the Note 10’s S Pen. However, codenames aren’t usually tied to any specific features, so this seems unlikely.
Additionally, the report quotes an industry source who claims that the phone will feature an Infinity Display and will not have a home button — an example of a device without a home button is the iPhone X.
Samsung’s Note 9 is now available in Canada. The phone doesn’t have many innovations compared to the Galaxy Note 8. However, with the all leaks related to the Galaxy S10 — in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G capable variants and possibly five cameras — the Note 10 is likely to impress.
Source: The Bell, The Investor, Via: Android Authority
