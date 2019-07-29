Microsoft creates new tool to find information within a document quickly

Microsoft’s Montreal research lab says that it has developed a software solution that can find answers for an inquiry directly from a specialized document like a guidebook.
In other words, there is no need to scroll tediously through a sea of content to find a simple question.
By enlisting the help of a technology called machine reading comprehension(MRC), Microsoft says it can provide a robust and intuitive question and answer (Q&A) service. It also doesn’t need things like curated databases and graphs to function.
To illustrate, Microsoft created an interactive demo that can pull answers from Welcome to Canada 一 the Canadian government’s guidebook for new immigrants and visitors.
To take advantage of the platform, users only have to enter their question into a search box. The platform will then come back with answers ranked in three levels of confidence: High(green), medium(yellow), and low(red).
Microsoft says its search engine Bing also uses MRC technology to handle an unspecified selection of queries.
On top of that, the company says it’s contemplating under-the-hood improvements for Bing that allow it to answer domain- and enterprise-specific queries.
Source: Microsoft
