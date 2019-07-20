Here are the Pixel 4, 2020 iPhone and Galaxy Note 10 leaks from this past week

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from July 13th to July 19th, 2019.
The Pixel 4 was reportedly spotted on a train in London. The device in the leaked images featured the same odd camera bump seen in previous Pixel 4 leaks.
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will both reportedly feature 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to sport a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the Pixel 4 XL is set to feature a 3040 x 1440 pixel resolution, according to the leak.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will reportedly sport 45W charging and come with a 25W charger. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature 25W charging, according to the leak.
Galaxy Note10, with a 25w charging head, has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9GdJ9fE8MR
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2019
Apple
The 2020 iPhone will reportedly feature a time-of-flight 3D sensor. Apple is rumoured to have plans to place the sensor on the device’s rear camera array.
Reportedly, the component will even be more advanced than Apple’s TrueDepth sensors currently featured on the front of the iPhone.
Asus
The Asus ROG Phone 2 is rumoured to feature up to a 120Hz display refresh rate. Users will be able to select between a 60Hz refresh rate, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Additionally, the handset is rumoured to feature dual front-firing speakers, and won’t be completely bezel-less like other 2019 flagship smartphones.
