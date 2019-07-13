Google’s Pixel 4 spotted on an English train in London

A savvy Android fan has spotted the Google Pixel 4 on a train in London.
The 9to5Google reader has spotted a phone in a case that looks like it has the Pixel 4’s notable camera bump and lens layout.
While the case obscures most of the phone, it does look like Google has placed a microphone on the back of the device to help with videos.9to5Google has been sent a few images of the phone in the past and previously it had no cover over the camera like the recent picture.
Since Google is releasing the phone in a few short months keep your eyes out in Toronto since last year people were able to spot the Pixel 3 XL before it hit store shelves so there may be Pixel 4s out there too.
Image source: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
