2 deals to boost your productivity and keep you healthy mentally and physically

Jul 15, 2019

7:00 PM EDT

0 comments

If you failed your New Year’s resolution that you made back in January, you might be disappointed to discover that the year’s more than half over. However, you don’t need to set a special date to commit to self-improvement. All you need is the right motivation, and we’re bringing you deals on 2 apps that will improve your quality of life. 

Aura Meditation
The first step towards self-improvement is mindful meditation. Believe it or not, meditation is scientifically proven to relieve your stress and positively affect your mental health. We recommend Aura Meditation for $104.27 CAD [$79.99 USD], which uses machine learning to intelligently provide you meditation sessions that are tailored to your needs.

 

Aura Meditation: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $79.99

See Deal

FitterClub Personal Training
A healthy mind will also benefit from a healthy body, and the personal trainers at FitterClub will help you achieve one. Members can build a personalized workout and nutrition plan by answering a simple questionnaire. These workouts are just 30 minutes a day and 5 days a week, and you’ll even be given delicious, healthy recipes to help you stay on track with your fitness goals. It only costs $37.80 CAD [$29 USD] to sign up for 3 years. 

 

Fitterclub Personal Training: 3-Year Membership – $29

See Deal

 

