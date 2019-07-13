Amazon’s second fulfillment centre in Alberta on track to open in 2020

Amazon is building another customer order fulfillment centre near Edmonton, Alberta and it’s expected to open by 2020.
So far the building is still in its construction phase, but a recent tweet from Amazon News claims the centre is expected to open by 2020.
Amazon's second fulfillment center in Alberta, Canada is expected to open in 2020 and create 600 full-time jobs. Read more about the new facility that can fit 21 regulation football fields inside. https://t.co/HHiPSsni5K pic.twitter.com/JxnffSERzf
The building is no small feat either and would in theory be able to house 21 regulation football fields inside of its walls.
Specifically, the building is going up in Leduc Country near the Edmonton airport. The purpose of the building is to house larger items shipped by the retail giant like bikes and patio furniture, according to the Edmonton Journal.
Once it’s built, it’s expected to offer 600 jobs, and that number may go up depending on how busy the centre gets in the future.
Source: Amazon, the Edmonton Journal
