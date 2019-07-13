Business
Amazon’s second fulfillment centre in Alberta on track to open in 2020

The centre is located near the Edmonton airport

Jul 13, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

Amazon is building another customer order fulfillment centre near Edmonton, Alberta and it’s expected to open by 2020.

So far the building is still in its construction phase, but a recent tweet from Amazon News claims the centre is expected to open by 2020.

The building is no small feat either and would in theory be able to house 21 regulation football fields inside of its walls.

Specifically, the building is going up in Leduc Country near the Edmonton airport. The purpose of the building is to house larger items shipped by the retail giant like bikes and patio furniture, according to the Edmonton Journal. 

Once it’s built, it’s expected to offer 600 jobs, and that number may go up depending on how busy the centre gets in the future.

Source: Amazon, the Edmonton Journal

