News
PREVIOUS|

New Google ‘Brief your Assistant’ feature in Android Q code

The feature looks to help Assistant know what you need before you ask

Jul 13, 2019

1:44 PM EDT

0 comments

A new feature called ‘Brief your Assistant’ has been found in Google’s latest Android Q beta.

The feature is going to allow users to better tailor their Google Assistant, so it’s better at knowing what users want.

It does this by asking you what sections of your life you’d like the digital assistant to help you with. In the latest update, this feature has been built out a bit more with specific areas like entertainment, navigation, and communication, according to 9to5Google.

It’s unclear if these areas are going to be offered to users as a one-time setting or if they’ll be buttons within the Assistant app that users can tap on to get quick suggestions when they want them.

9to5Google also notes that google removed a laptop icon from the Assistant app’s code, but it seems like the Assistant is still working on Chromebook that support it like the Pixelbook.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2019

12:24 PM EDT

Google testing new, compact Assistant layout ahead of major update

News

Jul 11, 2019

12:23 PM EDT

Google is using humans to study users’ private Assistant voice recordings

News

Jul 9, 2019

3:54 PM EDT

Google Assistant drastically outperforms other voice assistants: study

Comments