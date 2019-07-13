There are a few new features that have been discovered in the latest Android Q and one of the coolest features lets you alter your phone’s notifications at specific locations.
The new feature is called ‘Rules,’ and whenever you connect to a specific Wi-Fi network or are at a pre-set destination, the function can alter your phone’s notifications.
For example, if you set the rule to engage when you get on your home Wi-Fi network your phone can either silence your phone, set it to Do Not disturb, set it to vibrate or set it to ring, according to XDA Developers.
It seems like the feature is part of a Google Pixel exclusive feature set, as reported by XDA Developers.
The ‘Ramping Ringer’ setting is a bit of a smaller change, but it looks to make calls a bit less intrusive, but still as noticeable when they come through. What it does is when someone calls you it vibrates the phone for five seconds and then it slowly starts to increase the ringtone’s volume, claims XDA Developers who have the feature running on a Pixel 2 XL.
The final hidden feature adds album art to the Now Playing screen. In the version that XDA Developers got running the album art section is blank with place holder images, but it’s expected to be live in a future version of the OS.
Source: XDA Developers
