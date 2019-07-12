Syrupcast Podcast Ep. 202: R.I.P. 12-inch MacBook

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke and MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol, dig into the latest Apple news.
Apple released two new products this week, the updated the Macbook Air and the entry-level Macbook Pro. The SyrupCast breaks down the new devices and what they mean in the broader context of Apple’s laptop lineup.
Apple also discontinued the 12-inch Macbook this week. The team discusses some of the reasons that Apple may have killed this model and whether it’s actually that big a loss.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 30:12
Shoutouts: 26:15
Igor gives his shoutout to French Exit by Patrick Dewitt. Patrick sends a shoutout to Switch Lite. Finally, Joe shouts out his fiancé.
Comments