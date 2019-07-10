Resources
Learn how to develop programs using Java with this $41 11-course bundle

Jul 10, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Programming is one of the most popular careers on the market, and the demand for programmers will only continue to grow as new programs and technologies are developed. However, you need to master a programming language before you can land your first programming gig, and Java is one of the most popular languages for newcomers to learn. If you’re interested in learning this popular, versatile language, check out this $40.68 bundle.

The Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle features 11 courses on the different ways Java can be used. If you have no prior programming experience, you’ll find Introduction to Java: Master Java Fundamentals to be most useful. This course covers the basics of programming and will introduce you to Java programming syntax, control flow, variables, methods, and more. Once you have a solid basis for Java, move on to in multi-thread programming, design patterns, lambda expressions, and databases, all of which are covered in this bundle. 

Learning your first programming language can be difficult, but with proper guidance, you’ll be developing programs in no time. You can grab the Ultimate Java Expert Certification Bundle for $40.68 CAD [$31 USD], or 98% off.

Comments