Boost your reading, writing, and productivity with these powerful tools

Some skills are so powerful that they will help you succeed in any industry. Namely, this is the ability to read and write comprehensively, as well as manage your workload efficiently. While these skills are easy to learn, they can be incredibly difficult to master without the right tools or guidance, but we’ve lined up 5 amazing deals to help you improve your reading, writing, and productivity.
1. The 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $876.44 CAD | Sale Price: $24.89 CAD |
This first deal features the 2019 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle, which has 3 tools that will improve your comprehension. 7 Speed Reading EX uses exercises to eliminate poor reading habits and help you read faster. Similarly. Spreeder CX 2019 uses RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation) to feed you individual words at a steady pace, allowing you to breeze through pages without moving your eyes. Finally, Vocab1 uses games to double your vocabulary. You can check it out here for $24.89 CAD.
2. ReadMe Premium: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: 129.70 CAD | Sale Price: $64.19 CAD
You can sharpen your reading skills further by subscribing to ReadMe! Premium, which features BeeLine eReader and Spritz to complement your reading experience. ReadMe! Writer lets you create your own eBooks that you can automatically sync to your devices. You can access your eBooks within BeeLine reader, which uses a color gradient to guide you through lines of text so that you’ll never lose your place while reading. Alternatively, you can use Spritz to read lines of text using RSVP. ReadMe! Premium is available for just $64.19 CAD.
3. ProWritingAid Premium: 2-Yr Subscription
MSRP: $117.91 CAD | Sale Price: $58.94 CAD
You can apply your newfound reading chops to your written work using ProWritingAid Premium. This isn’t just your standard spell-checker; ProWritingAid Premium uses a grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor to pinpoint areas of improvement. You’ll be able to write more persuasively by eliminating passive voice, repetitiveness, vague wording, and more. You can sign up for ProWritingAid Premium for 2 years for just $58.94 CAD.
4. iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac & Windows
MSRP: $117.88 CAD | Sale Price: $26.19 CAD
Your skills will only take you so far if your life is cluttered. With iMazing 2, you can streamline and organize your mobile data. This tool lets you easily manage your mobile backups and extract data such as files, texts, and even songs without having to jailbreak your devices. You can sign up now for just $26.19 CAD.
5. How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity with Tim Ferriss
MSRP: $37.99 CAD | Sale Price: $26.19 CAD
To bring it all together, there’s How Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers Master Productivity. Written by world-renowned author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, this training will show you useful habits, routines, and systems to improve your productivity in your everyday life. By incorporating these tips and tricks, you’ll be able to get more done in less time. Check it out here for $26.19 CAD.
