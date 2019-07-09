Here are the latest Xbox Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale games and add-ons

News
Microsoft is holding an Xbox Deals with Gold and Spotlight Sale that slashes prices on many Xbox One and Xbox 360 games as well as add-ons.

Notable titles like Celeste, Guacamelee! 2 Complete and Madden NFL 19 are now at $11.99 CAD, $11.59 and $12, respectively.

The critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence is $46.89 for Xbox Live Gold members, which is $13.10 cheaper than its PC counterpart on Steam. Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection is now priced at $20.99. This is $119 less expensive than its original price, making it one of the best deals on the platform.

Free-to-play games such as Warframe, World of Tanks, War Thunder and Warface also lowered prices on their in-game add-ons by up to 50 percent.

The deals are valid through midnight ET/9pm PT on July 15th, according to Major Nelson and The Xbox Hub, so grab yours while you can.

