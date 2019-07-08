BlackBerry to appeal certification of class action lawsuit filed against company

Blackberry is seeking leave to appeal Ontario Justice Charbonneau’s May 27th decision that certified a class action lawsuit against the company.
Charbonneau approved the lawsuit filed against BlackBerry by 300 former employees that are hoping to receive severance or termination pay from the company.
According to the lawsuit, Blackberry tried to avoid paying its employees what they were owed by transferring their work to Ford Motor Company of Canada.
BlackBerry previously stated that the case does not qualify as a class action.
Now, the company has filed a motion to appeal the certification of the lawsuit, according to Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP, the law firm behind the class action lawsuit.
The law firm confirmed that a date for BlackBerry’s motion hearing has not yet been set.
Source: Nelligan O’Brien Payne LLP
