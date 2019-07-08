News
PREVIOUS|

Google testing pause/play button in Chrome toolbar

Jul 8, 2019

12:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is testing a new feature called “Global Media Controls (GMC)” in Chrome that would allow users to pause or play video from any tab.

GMC was introduced during a recent Chrome Canary release.

Now, a play icon will appear next to the URL if audio or video is playing in any tab. Clicking on this icon will bring up a larger control bar that lets you pause, play or skip forward/backward, all without having to go into the tab and click on the video manually.

According to sites like ZDNet and Engadget, the pause/play button doesn’t work on every site and is causing consistent crashing at this time. It’s unclear when the feature may become more stable and roll out to a wider audience.

Try out the pause/play button for yourself by downloading the Canary browser and enabling the flag chrome://flags/#global-media-controls.

Via: ZDNet, Engadget

Related Articles

News

Aug 20, 2018

4:10 PM EDT

Philips announces new Hue Play and Signe ambient smart light collections

News

Jul 8, 2019

9:13 AM EDT

Pixel 4 XL renders show a notchless phone with bottom-firing speakers

News

Jul 4, 2019

10:31 AM EDT

Google to move Night Sight to main UI of Pixel Camera app

News

Jun 21, 2019

2:27 PM EDT

Google has fixed Chrome address bar recent searches Autocomplete bug

Comments