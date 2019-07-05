Motorola Moto Z4 launches exclusively with Videotron

Nearly a month after the launch of Motorola’s Moto Z4 in the U.S., Motorola’s latest flagship is making its way to Canada.
After receiving an anonymous tip about when the phone would launch, a Motorola spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Z4 would launch exclusively at Videotron on July 5th.
According to Motorola, the Z4 will cost $819.95 outright and is available for as low as $0 on a monthly plan with Videotron. The Montreal-based regional carrier confirmed to MobileSyrup that the Z4 will be available on July 5th for $50 on a $90 per month package with 10GB of data or $0 on a $100 per month 12GB package.
Additionally, for a limited time, the Moto Z4 will come bundled with the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto mod instead of the 360-degree camera Moto Mod included with the U.S. variant.
Back when the phone first launched in June, I had an opportunity to use and review the Z4. I found it to be a very capable midrange device that, in terms of hardware and features, was a compelling option for customers. Motorola offered several unique benefits with the Z4 that gave it a favourable comparison against the likes of the Pixel 3a.
However, at almost $820 CAD, the comparison is less favourable, as the Pixel 3a is $549 and the 3a XL is $649.
That said, the Moto Z4 is still an excellent device, although it could be hard to get in Canada for now.
You can learn more about the Moto Z4 here.
Comments