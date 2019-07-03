Staples rebrands website offers 10 percent off everything

Staples is offering some users a code for 10 percent off everything in the store to celebrate the new look of the retailer’s website.
The code is ‘63484′ according to a user on the Red Flag Deal’s forums. The code came to the user in an email, but we tested it and it worked.
All you have to do is find something you want and then add it to your cart. When you get to the ‘Shipping’ section of the checkout process, there’s a box on the left-hand side for users to input the code.
From there you’re off to the races and you’ll get 10 percent off of your entire purchase.
On top of the discount code, the office and electronics supplies chain is also offering a sale on a variety of Google devices.
Source: Red Flag Deals
