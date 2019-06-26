Staples Canada Day sale discounts Nest Hub and Home Mini speakers

Staples is offering deals on a number of electronics for Canada Day.
These products include laptops, tablets, mice and smart homes speakers.
Below is a list of some of the sale’s best deals:
- Google Home Mini: now $34.99 CAD, was $79.99
- Chromecast Ultra: now $90, was $70
- Google Nest Hub: now $129.99, was $169.99
- Push True Wireless Headphones: now $99.99, was $149.99
- MacBook Air with Retina display: $100 gift card + $1,499.99
- Google Wifi: now $329.99, was $369.999
- WonderBoom Bluetooth Speaker: now $79.99, was $129.99
- Get Together Mini Bluetooth Speaker: now $109.99, was $179.99
- Deathadder Elite Chroma Gaming Mouse: now $54.99, was $94.99
- Get up to a $400 Staples Gift Card when you trade in your working 2015 21.5-inch 4K Retina iMac and use it to buy a new one.
The sale starts today and is valid until July 2nd. There are plenty of other products on sale as well. Check out the flyer full flyer here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
