News
PREVIOUS|

Staples Canada Day sale discounts Nest Hub and Home Mini speakers

Jun 26, 2019

8:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Staples is offering deals on a number of electronics for Canada Day.

These products include laptops, tablets, mice and smart homes speakers.

Below is a list of some of the sale’s best deals:

  • Google Home Mini: now $34.99 CAD, was $79.99
  • Chromecast Ultra: now $90, was $70
  • Google Nest Hub: now $129.99, was $169.99
  • Push True Wireless Headphones: now $99.99, was $149.99
  • MacBook Air with Retina display: $100 gift card + $1,499.99
  • Google Wifi: now $329.99, was $369.999
  • WonderBoom Bluetooth Speaker: now $79.99, was $129.99
  • Get Together Mini Bluetooth Speaker: now $109.99, was $179.99
  • Deathadder Elite Chroma Gaming Mouse: now $54.99,  was $94.99
  • Get up to a $400 Staples Gift Card when you trade in your working 2015 21.5-inch 4K Retina iMac and use it to buy a new one.

The sale starts today and is valid until July 2nd. There are plenty of other products on sale as well. Check out the flyer full flyer here.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Apr 5, 2019

9:33 AM EDT

Staples Canada partners with Instacart for same-day office supplies delivery

Resources

Nov 20, 2018

5:13 PM EDT

Here are major Canadian retailers’ return policies

Deals

Mar 1, 2019

11:25 AM EDT

Staples has big deals on Acer, HP laptops, Bose SoundLink micro speaker and more

Comments