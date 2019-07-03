News
PREVIOUS|

It’s not just Facebook: Twitter is also experiencing issues right now

Jul 3, 2019

3:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Since this morning, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been suffering from various image-loading issues.

Now, it appears that Twitter is experiencing outages of its own.

In a tweet, Twitter’s official support account confirmed the platform is “currently having some issues with DM [direct message] delivery and notifications.”

It’s unclear what caused the issues on Twitter. With the trio of Facebook-owned apps, many have taken to Twitter as an alternative way to get their social media fix, although it remains to be if this is what resulted in the DM and notification problems.

Related Articles

News

Jul 3, 2019

12:15 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages affecting users in Canada

News

Jun 25, 2019

5:38 PM EDT

Twitter is testing a new desktop user interface

News

Jun 13, 2019

10:43 AM EDT

Rogers customers also lost connection during first half of Raptors’ game 5

News

Jun 26, 2019

12:35 PM EDT

Twitter Canada announces political advertising efforts ahead of 2019 federal election

Comments