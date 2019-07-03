It’s not just Facebook: Twitter is also experiencing issues right now

Since this morning, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been suffering from various image-loading issues.
Now, it appears that Twitter is experiencing outages of its own.
In a tweet, Twitter’s official support account confirmed the platform is “currently having some issues with DM [direct message] delivery and notifications.”
We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2019
It’s unclear what caused the issues on Twitter. With the trio of Facebook-owned apps, many have taken to Twitter as an alternative way to get their social media fix, although it remains to be if this is what resulted in the DM and notification problems.
