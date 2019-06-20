News
Waymo Partners with Renault and Nissan for driverless technologies

Waymo is going global

Jun 20, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Self-driving technology company Waymo is working with Nissan in Japan and Renault in France to “explore driverless mobility services for passengers and deliveries,” reads a Waymo blog post.

The post mentions that the deal is exclusive, so it seems that Waymo is only going to work with manufacturers in the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance.

In France, the partnership is mainly to work on “commercial, legal, and regulatory issues related to transportation-as-a-service,” reads the press release.

The companies have slightly different goals in Japan and are instead “on the path to creating long-term driverless solutions,” as per Waymo’s post.

While this news isn’t exactly Canadian, it does show the world moving forward with self-driving technology.

Source: Waymo

