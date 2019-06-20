CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content this July. The Canadian video streaming platform is set to get series and films like Shitty Boyfriends, Portlandia: Season 7, and Octavio is Dead!
July 1st
- CBC Music Festival Special — 7pm ET
- Canada Day in the Capital 2019 — 8pm ET
- The Wild Canadian Year
- Brand Canada
July 5th
- Counting on a New Crop
- The Search for Freedom
- Short Round Up
- Portlandia: Season 7
- Hocelaga, Land of Souls
- Greyzone
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In…: Season 1
- Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 4
July 12th
- Warigami: all episodes
- Ackley Bridge: all episodes
- My Mad Fat Diary: season 1
- RePlay: all episodes
- Mr. Student Body President: Seasons 1-4
- Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 5
- Travel Man: 48 Hours In…: Season 2
- Find Me in Paris
July 13th
- An Audience of Chairs
July 15th
- This Ink Runs Deep
- Arts Hurts
- Skindigenous: All episodes
July 19th
- Jade of Death: All episodes
- My Mad Fat Diary: Season 2
- River
- Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 6
July 20th
- Octavio is Dead!
July 26th
- Shitty Boyfriends: All episodes
CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices. You can either watch it for free with commercials or without adds for $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.
CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.
