Heres whats coming to CBC Gem in July

Jun 20, 2019

11:26 AM EDT

0 comments

CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content this July. The Canadian video streaming platform is set to get series and films like Shitty Boyfriends, Portlandia: Season 7, and Octavio is Dead!

July 1st

  • CBC Music Festival Special — 7pm ET
  • Canada Day in the Capital 2019 — 8pm ET
  • The Wild Canadian Year
  • Brand Canada

July 5th

  • Counting on a New Crop
  • The Search for Freedom
  • Short Round Up
  • Portlandia: Season 7
  • Hocelaga, Land of Souls
  • Greyzone
  • Travel Man: 48 Hours In…: Season 1
  • Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 4

July 12th

  • Warigami: all episodes
  • Ackley Bridge: all episodes
  • My Mad Fat Diary: season 1
  • RePlay: all episodes
  • Mr. Student Body President: Seasons 1-4
  • Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 5
  • Travel Man: 48 Hours In…: Season 2
  • Find Me in Paris

July 13th

  • An Audience of Chairs

July 15th

  • This Ink Runs Deep
  • Arts Hurts
  • Skindigenous: All episodes

July 19th

  • Jade of Death: All episodes
  • My Mad Fat Diary: Season 2
  • River
  • Great British Baking Show Master Class: Season 6

July 20th

  • Octavio is Dead!

July 26th

  • Shitty Boyfriends: All episodes

CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices. You can either watch it for free with commercials or without adds for $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.

