Canadian broadcasting revenues decreased by 1.2 percent in 2018: report

Total broadcasting revenues declined by 1.2 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to a revenue report from the CRTC.
This number is not as much of a sharp decline as the one we saw last year. For instance, total broadcasting revenues declined by 3.3 percent from 2016 to 2017.
Television service providers faced the biggest drop as they collectively reported a decrease of two percent in revenue, which translates to $168 million CAD.
In 2017, television service providers saw a decline of 2.3 percent, which was a steeper decline than the one reported for 2018.
Interestingly, IPTV revenues surpassed $2 billion CAD for the first time since its introduction into the Canadian marketplace.
Additionally, although radio stations continue to face a decline in revenue, the shrinking rate is slowing down.
Source: CRTC
