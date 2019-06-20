News
PREVIOUS

CRTC requests Bell not to suspend Vidéotron roaming services as it investigates issue

Jun 20, 2019

3:24 PM EDT

0 comments

CRTC

The CRTC “requests Bell to maintain the roaming services provided to Vidéotron” until it has made a decision

In a Part 1 application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), Vidéotron says Bell sent a letter indicating that a significant number of Videotron’s users were using Bell Mobility’s roaming service “on an illegitimate, non-occasional and permanent basis.” Bell states this is a contravention of Bell Mobility’s tariff.

Bell told Vidéotron that if the infraction was not remedied within 30 days it will have to suspend the wholesale roaming service.

Vidéotron requested the CRTC to “abstain from suspending wholesale roaming services” and asked the CRTC to process the application on an expedited basis.

As such, the CRTC expedited the process and has requested Bell to not suspend services until the CRTC can investigate.

The CRTC said Bell and all interested parties have until July 8th to file answers or comments to the final relief application and reply comments from Videotron have to be filed no later than July 15th.

“Documents are to be received, and not merely sent, by these dates,” the CRTC said.

Source: CRTC

Related Articles

Business

Jun 20, 2019

3:08 PM EDT

Canadian broadcasting revenues decreased by 1.2 percent in 2018: report

News

Jun 14, 2019

10:31 AM EDT

Bell launches $75 15GB promotional plan to compete with Telus

News

Jun 5, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

CWTA says changing Canadian wireless policy could interrupt ‘positive momentum’

News

Jun 20, 2019

12:53 PM EDT

Vidéotron offers Pixel 3 devices for $0 down and a free Google Home Mini with select two-year plans

Comments