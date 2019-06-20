CRTC requests Bell not to suspend Vidéotron roaming services as it investigates issue

The CRTC “requests Bell to maintain the roaming services provided to Vidéotron” until it has made a decision
In a Part 1 application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), Vidéotron says Bell sent a letter indicating that a significant number of Videotron’s users were using Bell Mobility’s roaming service “on an illegitimate, non-occasional and permanent basis.” Bell states this is a contravention of Bell Mobility’s tariff.
Bell told Vidéotron that if the infraction was not remedied within 30 days it will have to suspend the wholesale roaming service.
Vidéotron requested the CRTC to “abstain from suspending wholesale roaming services” and asked the CRTC to process the application on an expedited basis.
As such, the CRTC expedited the process and has requested Bell to not suspend services until the CRTC can investigate.
The CRTC said Bell and all interested parties have until July 8th to file answers or comments to the final relief application and reply comments from Videotron have to be filed no later than July 15th.
“Documents are to be received, and not merely sent, by these dates,” the CRTC said.
Source: CRTC
